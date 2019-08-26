Canada-wide warrant issued for Regina man charged in death of infant

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Regina man charged with manslaughter following the 2017 death of a three-month-old infant.

Catlin Wade Goodwill, 29, is charged in the death of Keenan Julius Spencer after Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners’ Service began investigating on Oct. 14, 2017.

Goodwill is believed to be the infant’s father, according to Spencer’s obituary.

Police said they were called to the hospital that day in response to the baby’s death.

Efforts to locate Goodwill have been unsuccessful, police said.

Goodwill is described as Indigenous with a light complexion, five-foot-nine-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair with a moustache and goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

