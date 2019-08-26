Crime
August 26, 2019 2:30 pm
Updated: August 26, 2019 2:31 pm

Canada-wide warrant issued for Regina man charged in death of infant

By Online Producer  Global News

Catlin Wade Goodwill is the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant on a manslaughter charge involving a three-month-old infant.

Provided / Regina Police Service
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Regina man charged with manslaughter following the 2017 death of a three-month-old infant.

Catlin Wade Goodwill, 29, is charged in the death of Keenan Julius Spencer after Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners’ Service began investigating on Oct. 14, 2017.

Goodwill is believed to be the infant’s father, according to Spencer’s obituary.

Police said they were called to the hospital that day in response to the baby’s death.

Efforts to locate Goodwill have been unsuccessful, police said.

Goodwill is described as Indigenous with a light complexion, five-foot-nine-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair with a moustache and goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

