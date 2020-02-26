Man reported missing in Humboldt, Sask. following altercation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are searching for a man who went missing after a reported altercation at a home in Humboldt, Sask.

Police said Allan Douglas Garrioch, who also goes by the last name of Glasier, was last seen leaving his residence at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Garrioch, 20, was with three unknown men.

Police said they don’t know if Garrioch left on his own free will or if he was under duress following an altercation.

Garrioch is described by police as being five-foot-eight with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Specialized RCMP units are helping Humboldt RCMP with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garrioch is asked to contact Humboldt RCMP at 306-682-2535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

