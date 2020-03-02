Murder charge laid in disappearance of Humboldt, Sask. man

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon man has been charged with murder in the disappearance of a Humboldt, Sask., man.

Allan Douglas Garrioch, who also goes by the last name of Glasier, was last seen leaving his home at 3 a.m. on Feb. 25, with three unknown men following an altercation, police said.

Garrioch’s disappearance was “suspicious given the circumstances involved,” police said.

Police said a number of ground searches took place in the Rural Municipality of Bayne, west of Humboldt, on Sunday and investigators found human remains early Monday morning.

An autopsy will be required to identify the remains, police said.

Tristan Daniel Morrison, 21, and Joshua Dominic Canevaro, 23, both of Saskatoon, were arrested on Saturday.

Morrison is facing nine charges, including first-degree murder, offering an indignity to a body and kidnapping while using a firearm.

Canevaro is facing six charges, including kidnapping while using a weapon, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

Both appeared Monday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

Morrison seemed at ease and spoke softly, with his thumbs tucked into the waistline of his pants, as he asked questions and responded to the judge about contacting his lawyer.

Canevaro was barely audible as he quickly responded to the judge.

Morrison is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Tuesday. Canevaro is scheduled to appear on March 4.

Police said there will be an increased presence throughout Monday near the hamlet of Dana as they continue to investigate, but said there is no risk to the public.

