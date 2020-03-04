Missing Humboldt, Saskatchewan man’s remains identified, 3rd person charged: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a third person in connection with the disappearance of a Humboldt man.

Allan Douglas Garrioch, 20, was reported missing after being spotted leaving his home in Humboldt on Feb. 25, at roughly 3 a.m. with three unknown men after a reported altercation inside.

Investigators had said they were treating this matter as suspicious as they believed Garrioch did not willingly leave his home but instead may have been directed or forced to accompany the three men.

After a number of ground searches in the Rural Municipality (RM) of Bayne, human remains were discovered on March 2.

A forensic autopsy completed on March 4 confirmed the remains belonged to Garrioch, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

The major crimes unit north arrested Brettin Andrew Veilleux-Pelletier, 21, on the evening of March 3 in Prince Albert.

The Prince Albert man is facing charges that include first-degree murder, offering an indignity to a body, kidnapping while using a firearm, forcible confinement and wearing a disguise with intent.

Veilleux-Pelletier has been remanded and is scheduled to make his first Prince Albert provincial court appearance on March 5.

Saskatoon’s Tristan Daniel Morrison and Joshua Dominic Canevaro also face charges in relation to Garrioch’s disappearance.

RCMP said Garrioch is also known to use the surname Glasier.

Humboldt is approximately 105 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

1:09 Murder charge laid in disappearance of Humboldt, Sask. man Murder charge laid in disappearance of Humboldt, Sask. man