Parents of one charged in Humboldt man’s disappearance arrested, charged after pursuit

The parents of one person charged in the disappearance of a Humboldt, Sask., man, have been arrested and charged in the case.

Allan Garrioch, 20, was reported missing after being spotted leaving his home in Humboldt on Feb. 25, at roughly 3 a.m. with three unknown men after a reported altercation inside.

The Saskatchewan RCMP arrested Steven Veilleux, 42, and Jodie Lynn Veilleux, 40, near Weldon, Sask., after a 55-kilometre pursuit Wednesday evening.

They are the father and stepmother of Brettin Andrew Veilleux-Pelletier, 21, who was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

At around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers said they started to pursue a blue 2004 Jeep Cherokee when it didn’t stop for them. The people inside were identified as being directly involved in Garrioch’s disappearance.

The suspects headed down a gravel road south of Davis, Sask., and continued east along Highway 3.

The chase ended in Weldon when the vehicle got stuck in a ditch.

Police said Steven, who was driving, fled from the vehicle. A police dog later located him in a bush.

Steven faces of charges first-degree murder, indignity to a body, kidnapping while using a firearm and forcible confinement, among others.

Jodie’s charges include kidnapping while using a firearm and forcible confinement.

Both are set to appear in Prince Albert provincial court Friday morning.

Their son, Brettin, is charged with first-degree murder, offering an indignity to a body, kidnapping while using a firearm, forcible confinement and wearing a disguise with intent, among others.

Saskatoon’s Tristan Daniel Morrison and Joshua Dominic Canevaro also face charges in relation to Garrioch’s disappearance.

Investigators are treating this matter as suspicious as they believe Garrioch did not willingly leave his home.

After a number of ground searches in the Rural Municipality of Bayne, human remains were discovered on March 2.

A forensic autopsy on March 4, according to police, confirmed the remains belonged to Garrioch.