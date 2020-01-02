Menu

Crime

Eight-week trial set for accused in Tiki Laverdiere homicide

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 6:55 pm
Updated January 2, 2020 8:03 pm
Nikita Cook has trial dates set in 2021 for charges she faces connected to Tiki Laverdiere's homicide.
Nikita Cook has trial dates set in 2021 for charges she faces connected to Tiki Laverdiere's homicide. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

An eight-week trial is scheduled for one person accused in Tiki Laverdiere’s homicide.

Nikita Cook will stand trial in Court of Queen’s Bench in Battleford, Sask., from Jan. 11 to March 5, 2021. She is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection to the 25-year-old’s death.

Related News

Crown Prosecutor Chris Browne said the amount of time reserved is appropriate given the complexity of the case.

READ MORE: Tiki Laverdiere homicide suspect pleads guilty to accessory after the fact

Laverdiere was in Saskatchewan in late April to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle.

She was reported missing on May 12 after she last made contact with her family on May 1. Human remains were found in a rural area outside of North Battleford on July 11 and an autopsy confirmed them to be the Edmonton woman on July 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Between July 20 and Aug. 15, eight people were arrested and charged in her death.

READ MORE: Tiki Laverdiere’s mother speaks outside court in Sask.

Soaring Eagle Whitstone, Nicole Cook, Shayla Orthner, Danita Thomas and Jesse Sangster face first-degree murder charges, among others. Mavis Quinn Takekenew is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Brent Checkosis pleaded guilty on Dec. 20, 2019, to accessory after the fact in Laverdiere’s killing. He did not enter pleas to charges of improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle. Those charges will be dealt with when Checkosis is sentenced on Feb. 10, 2020.

Checkosis was stabbed in August while on remand at Saskatoon Correctional Centre. Officials said he suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Two men were charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanHomicideMurderInvestigationNorth BattlefordMMIWGTiki LaverdiereCookNikitaTikiLaverdiere
