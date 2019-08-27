Tiki Laverdiere homicide suspect stabbed at Saskatoon Correctional Centre
An 18-year-old stabbed by a homemade knife at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre is one of eight people charged in connection with the Tiki Laverdiere homicide.
Two men stabbed Brent Checkosis around 7:30 p.m. CT on Aug. 22, according to Saskatoon police. Emergency crews rushed the 18-year-old to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Checkosis was on remand for charges of being an accessory after the fact to murder, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.
Laverdiere, a 25-year-old mother of two, was reported missing on May 1. She had travelled from Edmonton to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle – another homicide victim.
In June, Saskatchewan RCMP said Laverdiere’s death was due to foul play, and in July, a police dog found her remains outside North Battleford.
Checkosis was arrested on July 25 – one of eight suspects to be taken into custody. Five people face charges of first-degree murder.
Two men are charged for the attack on Checkosis. Kihiw Fourstar, 19, and Jesse McKenzie, 22, are accused of aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
