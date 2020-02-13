Guilty pleas for men charged with stabbing Tiki Laverdiere homicide suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Two men charged with stabbing a suspect connected to the death of Tiki Laverdiere while in custody have been sentenced.

Brent Checkosis was being held on remand at Saskatoon Correctional Centre after being charged with accessory after the fact to murder in Laverdiere’s death.

He was stabbed with a homemade knife by two men on Aug. 22, 2019, and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Kihiw Fourstar and Jesse McKenzie were charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both pleaded guilty to the charges on Wednesday and were sentenced to three–and–a–half years in prison.

Checkosis has pleaded guilty to his accessory after the fact charge and is awaiting sentencing.

He was also charged with improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle. He did not enter a plea during his court appearance Monday.

Mavis Takakenew also pleaded guilty on Monday to accessory after the fact to murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25.

Five women and a man are charged with first–degree murder in Laverdiere’s death.

One, Nikita Cook, has been ordered to stand trial starting Jan. 11, 2021.

The 25–year–old Edmonton woman was reported missing on May 1, 2019. after travelling to North Battleford, Sask., in late April for the funeral of another homicide victim.

Laverdiere’s body was found in a rural area outside North Battleford on July 11.