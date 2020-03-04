OPP lay attempted murder, forcible confinement charges in Prince Edward County assault

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have laid an attempted murder charge against a Prince Edward County man after woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in early February.

Provincial police originally charged a 52-year-old man with aggravated assault and disobeying a court order on Feb. 8 after a woman suffered a brutal assault.

She had to be airlifted to a Kingston hospital due to her serious injuries.

Wednesday, OPP released further charges against the man, including attempted murder, forcible confinement, using violence to prevent a person from receiving medical care, administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life, overcoming resistance by administering a drug, use of a firearm, uttering threats, three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault and breach of recognizance.

The man’s name is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

OPP would not comment on the location of the incident that led to these charges but said they were called to an address in Picton on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.

The man is still in custody and is set to appear at a Belleville court on March 5.