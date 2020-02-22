Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting at bar in Lloydminster

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 3:14 pm
File shot of RCMP vehicle. .
Global News

A man has died following a shooting Friday evening in a Lloydminster, Alta., bar.

RCMP said officers were called to a bar on 50 Avenue and 49 Street around 7 p.m.

A man was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries, RCMP said.

Police said they do not believe the incident was random and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

READ MORE: Lloydminster RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ death after man found dead in vehicle

An autopsy has been scheduled by the chief coroner in Saskatoon for Monday, Feb. 24.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lloydminster RCMP at 780-874-5001 or can report anonymously using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

