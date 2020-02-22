Man dead after shooting at bar in Lloydminster

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died following a shooting Friday evening in a Lloydminster, Alta., bar.

RCMP said officers were called to a bar on 50 Avenue and 49 Street around 7 p.m.

A man was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries, RCMP said.

Police said they do not believe the incident was random and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the chief coroner in Saskatoon for Monday, Feb. 24.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lloydminster RCMP at 780-874-5001 or can report anonymously using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

