Crime

Driver charged after Saskatchewan highway police pull over semi, seize 100 kg of pot

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 5:59 pm
During the inspection, approximately 223 lbs of cannabis was discovered in the trailer of the commercial vehicle. File / Global News

A Milton, Ont. man, 51, is facing drug charges after Saskatchewan authorities said they found 100 kg of cannabis in the trailer of a semi-truck on Highway 1 near Regina on Wednesday, according to the White Butte RCMP.

Read more: Regina police charge 4 with drug trafficking after seizing 380 grams of fentanyl

RCMP were called by the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, who stopped the man for a commercial vehicle inspection between Pense and Grand Coulee shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Cesk Kalaj was arrested and charged with one count of possessing cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

Read more: Saskatchewan woman says use of cannabis to help her addiction not accepted

He appeared in Regina court on Thursday and was released with conditions. Kalaj is set to reappear in court on Feb. 17.

White Butte RCMP continues to investigate.

