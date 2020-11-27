Driver charged after Saskatchewan highway police pull over semi, seize 100 kg of pot

A Milton, Ont. man, 51, is facing drug charges after Saskatchewan authorities said they found 100 kg of cannabis in the trailer of a semi-truck on Highway 1 near Regina on Wednesday, according to the White Butte RCMP.
RCMP were called by the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, who stopped the man for a commercial vehicle inspection between Pense and Grand Coulee shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Cesk Kalaj was arrested and charged with one count of possessing cannabis for the purpose of distributing.
He appeared in Regina court on Thursday and was released with conditions. Kalaj is set to reappear in court on Feb. 17.
White Butte RCMP continues to investigate.
