Crime

Regina police charge 4 with drug trafficking after seizing 380 grams of fentanyl

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 2:35 pm
One of the suspects was wanted on two Canada-wide warrants for homicides in Alberta.
One of the suspects was wanted on two Canada-wide warrants for homicides in Alberta. Lethbridge Police Service

Four people have been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl after Regina police say officers recently seized over 380 grams of the drug.

On March 6, police searched three homes in the 1200 block of Retallack Street and the 1200 block of Robinson Street.

READ MORE: Man wanted for fatal shootings in Edmonton and Lethbridge arrested in Regina

Police say their searched “yielded a large volume of controlled substances.” This included fentanyl, crack cocaine and meth, along with around $4,000 in Canadian cash. A loaded .40-calibre handgun that had been reported stolen was also seized, according to police.

As a result, Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe, 29, of Toronto; Dwight Orlando Francis, 21, of Scarborough; Nadine Lynn Kaisowatum, 47, of Regina; and Charles Dwayne Klassen, 46, also of Regina, have been jointly charged with trafficking fentanyl and other drug-related offences.

READ MORE: Regina overdoses continue to climb as another man dies from apparent drug use

Kerry Lynn Lerat, 34, of Regina, was also arrested and charged with breach of an undertaking.

Dhiblawe was also arrested on two Canada-wide warrants for homicides out of Lethbridge and Edmonton.

