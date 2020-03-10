Regina police charge 4 with drug trafficking after seizing 380 grams of fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl after Regina police say officers recently seized over 380 grams of the drug.

On March 6, police searched three homes in the 1200 block of Retallack Street and the 1200 block of Robinson Street.

Police say their searched “yielded a large volume of controlled substances.” This included fentanyl, crack cocaine and meth, along with around $4,000 in Canadian cash. A loaded .40-calibre handgun that had been reported stolen was also seized, according to police.

As a result, Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe, 29, of Toronto; Dwight Orlando Francis, 21, of Scarborough; Nadine Lynn Kaisowatum, 47, of Regina; and Charles Dwayne Klassen, 46, also of Regina, have been jointly charged with trafficking fentanyl and other drug-related offences.

Kerry Lynn Lerat, 34, of Regina, was also arrested and charged with breach of an undertaking.

Dhiblawe was also arrested on two Canada-wide warrants for homicides out of Lethbridge and Edmonton.