Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for fatal shootings in Edmonton and Lethbridge arrested in Regina

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 5:36 pm
Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in the north end
WATCH ABOVE (Feb. 9, 2020): A 32-year-old man was found dead in north Edmonton after police responded to a weapons complaint. Sarah Komadina has more.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by police in Regina after being wanted on two Canada-wide warrants in connection with two shooting deaths in Alberta last month.

Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe was arrested at a residence in Regina on Friday, during an unrelated drug search warrant.

Dhiblawe, a Toronto resident, has been charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 8 death of 32-year-old Mohamed Makaran in Edmonton. He was also wanted for a Feb. 6 death of an unidentified 35-year-old man in Lethbridge.

According to police, in the Edmonton incident, Makaran was shot and killed in an apartment suite on McConachie Boulevard in northeast Edmonton. Police were called to a weapon complaint at the northeast Edmonton home on Feb. 8 where they found Makaran dead.

READ MORE: Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Edmonton weekend shooting

In the Lethbridge incident, the 35-year-old victim was found dead inside a home on University Drive. Police said they believe he was targeted and the two were known to one another.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton police had previously said investigators do not believe the two homicides were linked and both incidents “do not appear to be random.”

A Canada-wide warrant for Dihblawe’s arrest was issued by Edmonton police on Feb. 10 and by Lethbridge police on Feb. 11.

29-year-old Mohamud Dhiblawe of Toronto was arrested in Regina for second-degree murder charges, during an unrelated drug search warrant.
29-year-old Mohamud Dhiblawe of Toronto was arrested in Regina for second-degree murder charges, during an unrelated drug search warrant. Supplied by EPS

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for Lethbridge murder suspect

 

Dhiblawe will be transported to Edmonton later next week, police said.

WATCH (Feb. 7, 2020): Lethbridge police are investigating an apparent homicide, following reports of a shooting at a west side home where the body of a 35-year-old man was discovered on Thursday night. Demi Knight reports.

Lethbridge police investigate apparent homicide at a west side home
Lethbridge police investigate apparent homicide at a west side home
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeSecond Degree MurderLethbridge CrimeLethbridge Policehomicide edmontonhomicide lethbridgeMohamed MakaranMohamud DhiblaweMohamud Omar Dhiblawe
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.