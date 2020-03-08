Man wanted for fatal shootings in Edmonton and Lethbridge arrested in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by police in Regina after being wanted on two Canada-wide warrants in connection with two shooting deaths in Alberta last month.

Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe was arrested at a residence in Regina on Friday, during an unrelated drug search warrant.

Dhiblawe, a Toronto resident, has been charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 8 death of 32-year-old Mohamed Makaran in Edmonton. He was also wanted for a Feb. 6 death of an unidentified 35-year-old man in Lethbridge.

According to police, in the Edmonton incident, Makaran was shot and killed in an apartment suite on McConachie Boulevard in northeast Edmonton. Police were called to a weapon complaint at the northeast Edmonton home on Feb. 8 where they found Makaran dead.

In the Lethbridge incident, the 35-year-old victim was found dead inside a home on University Drive. Police said they believe he was targeted and the two were known to one another.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton police had previously said investigators do not believe the two homicides were linked and both incidents “do not appear to be random.”

A Canada-wide warrant for Dihblawe’s arrest was issued by Edmonton police on Feb. 10 and by Lethbridge police on Feb. 11.

29-year-old Mohamud Dhiblawe of Toronto was arrested in Regina for second-degree murder charges, during an unrelated drug search warrant. Supplied by EPS

Dhiblawe will be transported to Edmonton later next week, police said.

WATCH (Feb. 7, 2020): Lethbridge police are investigating an apparent homicide, following reports of a shooting at a west side home where the body of a 35-year-old man was discovered on Thursday night. Demi Knight reports.

1:52 Lethbridge police investigate apparent homicide at a west side home Lethbridge police investigate apparent homicide at a west side home