Canada-wide warrant issued for Lethbridge murder suspect

Lethbridge police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on the city’s west side.

Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe, 29, of Toronto was charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of a 35-year-old man on Feb. 6.

The victim, who police have not identified, was found shortly after 10:30 p.m. that night inside a home in the 200 block of University Drive.

“Investigation has determined the matter was a targeted incident and the parties involved were known to one another,” said Lethbridge police in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

“Information obtained by investigators alleges a verbal dispute surrounding the illicit drug trade occurred between the victim and the accused, resulting in the victim being fatally shot.” Tweet This

Dhiblawe also faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with a homicide in Edmonton on Feb. 8 and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant by police in that city.

Police believe Dhiblawe is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

