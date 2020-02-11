Menu

Canada

Canada-wide warrant issued for Lethbridge murder suspect

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 6:10 pm
Lethbridge police have issued a Canada-wide warrent for 29-year-old Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe.
Lethbridge police have issued a Canada-wide warrent for 29-year-old Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe. Lethbridge Police Service

Lethbridge police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on the city’s west side.

Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe, 29, of Toronto was charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of a 35-year-old man on Feb. 6.

The victim, who police have not identified, was found shortly after 10:30 p.m. that night inside a home in the 200 block of University Drive.

READ MORE: Man found dead in Lethbridge home after reported shooting: police

“Investigation has determined the matter was a targeted incident and the parties involved were known to one another,” said Lethbridge police in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

“Information obtained by investigators alleges a verbal dispute surrounding the illicit drug trade occurred between the victim and the accused, resulting in the victim being fatally shot.”

Dhiblawe also faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with a homicide in Edmonton on Feb. 8 and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant by police in that city.

READ MORE: Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Edmonton weekend shooting

Police believe Dhiblawe is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: (Feb. 7, 2020) Lethbridge police are investigating an apparent homicide, following reports of a shooting at a west side home where the body of a 35-year-old man was discovered on Thursday night. Demi Knight reports.

Lethbridge police investigate apparent homicide at a west side home
Lethbridge police investigate apparent homicide at a west side home
Related News
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.