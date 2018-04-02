Alberta RCMP officer recovering at home after shootout with murder suspect

An Alberta RCMP officer who was wounded in a shootout with a Calgary murder suspect last week was released from hospital over the weekend.

“He was reported to be in good spirits and recovering well,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott said Monday morning.

“He’s happy with his family and he was taking calls from RCMP members and doing well.”

Sgt. Brian Topham, a senior member of the RCMP, was injured Thursday when a bullet grazed his head in an exchange of gunfire near Evansburg, Alta., a small community about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.

He was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to Edmonton with non-life-threatening injuries.

Adam Bettahar was killed in the incident. The 21-year-old was wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Nadia El-Dib, who was found dead in the backyard of a home in Calgary last weekend.

Scott said Topham was released from hospital on Saturday afternoon. While she hasn’t spoken to him directly, she said he’s very appreciative of the outpouring of support he’s received in the past several days.

“I heard that early on he was appreciative of the support of the public, the RCMP members, everybody who was supportive,” Scott said.

“A situation like this is always a very stark reminder of the difficulties and the dangers that we face and the unpredictability of different circumstances.”

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has since taken over the investigation.