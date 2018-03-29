Alberta Mountie wounded, man wanted in Calgary homicide killed: sources

A 21-year-old man wanted for the first-degree murder of a Calgary woman was killed and a Mountie was injured after shots were exchanged near Evansburg, Alta. on Thursday night, according to sources.

Highway 16 was shut down in both directions west of Entwhistle, Alta. on Thursday evening “due to police activity,” according to a tweet by 511 Alberta, which is run by Alberta Transportation.

Hwy16 west of Entwisle, closed in both directions due to police activity. Expect major delays in the area. Consider alternate route. Updates will be provided once available. (7:17pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) March 30, 2018

Adam Bettahar was wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Nadia El-Dib, who was found dead in the backyard of a home in Calgary’s Marlborough Park earlier this week.

STARS Air Ambulance confirmed a helicopter was responding to a scene call west of Evansburg near Highway 16 and Highway 22.

Nadia’s sister Racha El-Dib said she was relieved to hear Bettahar is no longer on the loose.

“We feel relieved… and are now in mourning for Nadia,” Racha told Global News.

“We hope Nadia is in peace and thank the community for their support.”

Nadia is remembered by her family as a young woman with an outgoing, bubbly personality who loved to make her family and friends laugh.

