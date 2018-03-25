Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in northeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating the suspicious death of a person found dead in Marlborough Park on Sunday morning.
Police said the body was found in the 1000 block of Maitland Drive N.E. just before 9:30 a.m.
The homicide unit has been called in as the death has been deemed suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
More to come…
