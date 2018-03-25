Calgary police investigate Saturday night shooting in Beddington

Calgary police are investigating a shooting incident in the community of Beddington on Saturday night.

Police were called at about 8 p.m. on Saturday to the 100 block of Beddington Circle after reports of gunshots heard in an alleyway. Vehicles were also reportedly heard leaving the area.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings as well as damage to a vehicle and house. Investigators weren’t sure if anyone was inside the home.

Later in the night, police said a man showed up at a hospital with what were possible gunshot wounds. The man’s injuries are not believed to be serious. It is not yet known if the two incidents are related.

Police are not sure where the man was shot, if he was targeted or what motivated the shooting.