Family of murder victim Nadia El-Dib remembers her as ‘beautiful inside and out’

Nadia El-Dib was an outgoing, bubbly young woman who loved to make her family and friends laugh, well-known for her stunning photos.

At 22, she had so many dreams and aspirations, including becoming a lawyer.

“She was so beautiful…so good on the outside and inside,” older sister Racha El-Dib told Global News.

“She was so, so, so beautiful.”

Nadia lived with her parents and three sisters, who were all very close—and she was known as “the rock” of the family.

When she went out Saturday night and didn’t call or text her family to tell them she wouldn’t be coming home, it was completely out of character.

“I just had a very uneasy feeling,” Racha said.

By late Sunday morning, Racha went out in search of her sister. That’s how she learned Nadia was murdered. She broke down as she recounted what she saw.

“I encountered the police cars…the yellow tape and then somebody pulled me aside and they said they were from the homicide department.”

Nadia was found dead in a backyard in the northeast Calgary community of Marlborough Park.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Adam Bettahar. He is facing one count of first-degree murder.

Nadia’s family says the two were aquaintances.

“They were friends of friends, and she had told me that he had tried to pursue her but she didn’t want to be with him,” Racha said. “We are thinking is this is a situation that, ‘If I can’t have you, nobody can have you’ and it’s just so, so upsetting.”

“Why has he not turned himself in?”

Calgary police said Bettahar may have fled Calgary. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary police homicide unit. Police said Bettahar should not be approached.

The El-Dib family is now planning Nadia’s funeral and a GoFundMe has been started to help with costs.

Racha has been going through old photos, but says she can’t bring herself to watch videos yet.

“I can’t listen to the videos…as soon as I hear her voice, there’s a physical pain in my chest,” Racha said, wiping tears from her eyes.

“She was just so full of life.”

Racha recounted many stories—the time Nadia got her entire extended family to dance, or the bedtime traditions the sisters had as they told each other goodnight.