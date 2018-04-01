Calgary murder victim Nadia El-Dib laid to rest on Easter Sunday

Hundreds of friends and family members of Calgary’s latest murder victim came together to pay their respects at a southeast Calgary funeral home on Sunday.

Those who knew 22-year-old Nadia El-Dib said she was an outgoing woman who loved to make her friends laugh.

“Everybody that came here today it’s just a reflection of my sister and how amazing she was,” sister Racha El-Dib said. “She has impacted so many people. This place was over-filled and just the support we got from people who knew her and who didn’t know her, has just meant so much to my family.

“It’s going to help us through this grieving process, for sure.”

News of El-Dib’s death last weekend came as a shock to friends and family attending the service.

Racha said Nadia had gone out with friends on Saturday night. Her body was found in the back yard of a Marlborough Park home the following morning, on March 25.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 21-year-old Adam Bettahar who was wanted for first degree murder in connection with El-Dib’s death. Friends say the two had been in a relationship.

Racha El-Dib told Global News last week that her sister Nadia was the funniest person she had ever met. “She was so beautiful on the outside but when you got to know her you wondered how someone could be so good both on the outside and the inside.” Racha said.

Racha said Nadia and Bettahar were “friends of friends.”

“She had told me that he had tried to pursue her but she didn’t want to be with him. This was kind of a situation where if ‘I can’t have you, nobody can have you.’ It’s just so upsetting.”

Bettahar was killed and a senior RCMP officer was injured after a shootout west of Edmonton near Evansburg, Alta. on Thursday night.

It started when RCMP said an officer spotted a man who was believed to be wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, and a chase began after he failed to stop his vehicle.

In the confrontation that followed, police say the suspect was killed and the RCMP officer suffered minor injuries. Sgt. Brian Topham, 59, was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton after a bullet grazed his head. He was released on Sunday.

