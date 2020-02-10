Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Edmonton weekend shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in a shooting in north Edmonton over the weekend that left a 32-year-old man dead.

On Monday evening, police issued a news release and said 29-year-old Mohamud Dhiblawe of Toronto is wanted in connection with the death of Mohamed Ahmed Makaran.

According to police, Makaran was shot and killed in an apartment suite on McConachie Boulevard. Police were called to a weapon complaint at the northeast Edmonton home on Saturday night at about 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Homicide unit investigating death in northeast Edmonton

“Earlier today, the Edmonton Medical Examiner’s Office completed an autopsy into Makaran’s death, confirming the 32-year-old male died from a gunshot wound with the manner of death being homicide,” police said in a news release on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“[Dhiblawe] is believed to be armed and dangerous, and as such, investigators are urging the public to not engage with him should they see Dhiblawe, but rather to contact EPS (the Edmonton Police Service) directly.”

Anyone with information regarding either the homicide or Dhiblawe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS immediately at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

On Monday evening, Edmonton police issued a news release and said 29-year-old Mohamud Dhiblawe of Toronto is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Mohamed Ahmed Makaran. Supplied by EPS