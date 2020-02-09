Homicide unit investigating death in northwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after an incident in northwest Edmonton overnight Sunday.

Edmonton police said that they were called to an incident at 173 Avenue and McConachie Boulevard overnight.

Police confirmed that one person is dead and the homicide division has been called in to investigate.

There were no details given on the age or sex of the victim, but police said they would be releasing more information later in the day Sunday.

