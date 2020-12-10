OPP seek 2 suspects after armed robbery at Haliburton pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking two suspects following an armed robbery of a pharmacy in Haliburton on Wednesday evening.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 6 p.m. officers responded to a robbery at Haliburton Highland Pharmacy on Highland Street. Haliburton is about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Police were informed two unknown masked suspects entered the pharmacy with a firearm. They allegedly demanded and received narcotics from pharmacy employees and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The OPP’s Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), canine, emergency response team (ERT) and the Forensic Identification Services (FIS) were called to assist at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).