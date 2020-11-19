Menu

7 arrested, cocaine and fentanyl seized in Minden Hills drug trafficking probe: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 11:30 am
Haliburton Highlands OPP arrested seven people as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Haliburton Highlands OPP arrested seven people as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A drug trafficking investigation in Minden Hills Township has led to the arrest of seven people — five from Haliburton County and two from the Greater Toronto Area.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, the investigation led to a search warrant being executed Nov. 12 at a residence on Bobcaygeon Road just north of the village of Minden. Investigators arrested seven people who were allegedly found in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

Read more: 4 arrested in cocaine trafficking investigation in Haliburton area, OPP say

Calvin Brown, 30, Sarah Johnson, 36, and Curtis Penick, 31, all of Minden; Michael Sidsworth, 35, of Haliburton; Kimberly Kasepchuk, 27, of Algonquin Highlands; Andrew Smith, 30, of Ajax; and Joshua Barrett, 25, of Toronto were each charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and fentanyl).

Smith and Barrett were additionally charged with possession of property obtained by crime. Smith was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

OPP said Smith was held for a bail hearing and the rest were released to appear in court in Minden on Feb. 3, 2021.

The investigation also included the Central Region OPP’s emergency response team and canine unit.

