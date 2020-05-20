4 arrested in cocaine trafficking investigation in Haliburton area: OPP

Four Haliburton, Ont., residents have been arrested following an investigation into cocaine trafficking.
According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, following several months of investigation, officers on May 13 — with assistance from the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Central Street Crime Unit and the OPP’s Central Region Emergency Response Team — executed a search warrant at a residence on Mountain Street in the Municipality of Dysart et al.
OPP say officers seized a quantity of cocaine and cash.
Four people were arrested.
Bryan Lott, 59, Albany Stock, 49, Terry Barlow, 60 and Tammy Maher, 49, all from Haliburton, were each charged with trafficking a scheduled I substance – cocaine.
All four were released and are scheduled to appear in Minden on Sept. 2.
