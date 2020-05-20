Menu

Crime

4 arrested in cocaine trafficking investigation in Haliburton area: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 5:52 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 6:04 pm
Haliburton Highlands OPP arrested four people following an investigation into cocaine trafficking.
Four Haliburton, Ont., residents have been arrested following an investigation into cocaine trafficking.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, following several months of investigation, officers on May 13 — with assistance from the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Central Street Crime Unit and the OPP’s Central Region Emergency Response Team — executed a search warrant at a residence on Mountain Street in the Municipality of Dysart et al.

READ MORE: Project Imperial arrests 16 in cocaine-trafficking ring from GTA to Haliburton: OPP

OPP say officers seized a quantity of cocaine and cash.

Four people were arrested.

Bryan Lott, 59, Albany Stock, 49, Terry Barlow, 60 and Tammy Maher, 49, all from Haliburton, were each charged with trafficking a scheduled I substance – cocaine.

All four were released and are scheduled to appear in Minden on Sept. 2.

