Alberta legislature turns down NDP request for debate on Rockies coal mining

The Alberta legislature won’t hold a special debate on an Opposition bill to protect the province’s Rocky Mountains from coal mining.

The refusal to grant unanimous consent for the debate probably means the bill won’t get any further in the legislative process and will likely die on the order paper.

New Democrat Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says the debate was needed because drilling and road building are proceeding on the eastern slopes — even as the United Conservative government says it’s gathering public feedback on the issue.

Over the weekend, a letter signed by 35 scientists from the University of Alberta urged the government to allow the debate.

They say there’s no reliable way for coal mines to prevent contaminants from leaching into groundwater.

Shelagh Campbell, the biologist who wrote the letter, says the debate was necessary because it would have at least slowed rapid development and given the public a chance to collect more information.