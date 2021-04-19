Menu

Canada

Alberta legislature turns down NDP request for debate on Rockies coal mining

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2021 6:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts' Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts
Two concerned groups are launching their own fact-finding mission to uncover the impacts of coal mining in the Eastern Slopes. This comes as the provincial government announced an independent committee is gathering opinions on coal development in Alberta. As Jill Croteau reports, the research will investigate potential risks to the environment – Apr 1, 2021

The Alberta legislature won’t hold a special debate on an Opposition bill to protect the province’s Rocky Mountains from coal mining.

The refusal to grant unanimous consent for the debate probably means the bill won’t get any further in the legislative process and will likely die on the order paper.

Read more: Petition asks federal government to review overall effect of expanded coal mining in Alberta

New Democrat Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says the debate was needed because drilling and road building are proceeding on the eastern slopes — even as the United Conservative government says it’s gathering public feedback on the issue.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government poised to release plan for public consultation on modern coal policy' Alberta government poised to release plan for public consultation on modern coal policy
Alberta government poised to release plan for public consultation on modern coal policy – Feb 17, 2021

Over the weekend, a letter signed by 35 scientists from the University of Alberta urged the government to allow the debate.

They say there’s no reliable way for coal mines to prevent contaminants from leaching into groundwater.

Read more: Alberta scientists urge adoption of bill that would protect against coal mining

Shelagh Campbell, the biologist who wrote the letter, says the debate was necessary because it would have at least slowed rapid development and given the public a chance to collect more information.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government appoints independent committee for coal policy feedback' Alberta government appoints independent committee for coal policy feedback
