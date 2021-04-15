Menu

Crime

Police charge 4 Londoners after searches on Simcoe Street and Dundee Place

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 15, 2021 12:18 pm
A photo of the items police seized during their search on Simcoe Street. Not included are the items seized in the Dundee Place search. View image in full screen
A photo of the items police seized during their search on Simcoe Street. Not included are the items seized in the Dundee Place search. London Police Service

Four Londoners are facing charges following a pair of searches city police conducted on Simcoe Street and Dundee Place.

The searches were led by the police service’s newly formed crime gun task force and were carried out between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to police.

Read more: Teen injured in second Walker Street shooting since March, London police say

Police say the following items were seized during the search on Dundee Place:

  • Five bundles of cash, totalling about $25,000
  • 211 cereal bar cannabis edibles, valued at $6,359
  • 189 grams of marijuana bud, valued at $1,890
  • 39 shatter pens, valued at $1,755
  • An electronic cash counter
According to police, the search on Simcoe Street yielded the following items:

  • Loaded .22-calibre rifle with a magazine containing seven rounds of .22-calibre ammunition
  • A sawed-off shotgun stock
  • A sawed-off rifle barrel
  • One 12-gauge shotgun slug
  • Four 410-gauge shotgun shells
  • One spent .22-calibre casing
  • Ten .22-calibre bullets
  • A digital scale
  • About two grams of cutting agent

Read more: Second-degree murder charges laid after death in Delhi, Ont.

Three Londoners, aged 23, 26 and 27, have been jointly charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

The 27-year-old also faces one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Another Londoner, aged 44, faces two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, along with another charge related to gun possession without a licence.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceLondon OntarioGun ViolenceFirearmsFirearmSimcoe StreetCrime Gun Task ForceDundee PlaceGun activity

