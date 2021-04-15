Police charge 4 Londoners after searches on Simcoe Street and Dundee Place

Send this page to someone via email

Four Londoners are facing charges following a pair of searches city police conducted on Simcoe Street and Dundee Place.

The searches were led by the police service’s newly formed crime gun task force and were carried out between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to police.

Police say the following items were seized during the search on Dundee Place:

Five bundles of cash, totalling about $25,000

211 cereal bar cannabis edibles, valued at $6,359

189 grams of marijuana bud, valued at $1,890

39 shatter pens, valued at $1,755

An electronic cash counter

According to police, the search on Simcoe Street yielded the following items:

Loaded .22-calibre rifle with a magazine containing seven rounds of .22-calibre ammunition

A sawed-off shotgun stock

A sawed-off rifle barrel

One 12-gauge shotgun slug

Four 410-gauge shotgun shells

One spent .22-calibre casing

Ten .22-calibre bullets

A digital scale

About two grams of cutting agent

Three Londoners, aged 23, 26 and 27, have been jointly charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

The 27-year-old also faces one count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Another Londoner, aged 44, faces two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, along with another charge related to gun possession without a licence.