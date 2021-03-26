Menu

Canada

London Police Service forms task force to address increase in guns, gun-related violence

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 26, 2021 6:11 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

The London Police Service (LPS) says a task force has been formed to address the increase in guns and gun-related violence seen in the city over the past few months.

In a statement issued Friday, police said front-line officers have seized 21 firearms during vehicle stops and investigations so far this year.

An additional 18 firearms have been seized as the result of investigations by the LPS’s criminal investigation division, and 25 replica guns have been seized too, police say.

According to police, there have been seven reported shootings or incidents of shots fired in the city since Jan. 1.

“The number of gun seizures we have made so far this year is unprecedented,” said police Chief Steve Williams. “That’s why I have commissioned a task force to immediately address this increased prevalence, and ultimately remove these weapons from our streets.”

The task force will comprise investigators, crime analysts and other specialists.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonLondon PoliceGun ViolenceGunsGunLondon Police ServicelpsTask ForceLondon Police Service task force gun violencePolice task force

