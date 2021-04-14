Teen injured in second Walker Street shooting since March: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after a shooting on Walker Street Tuesday night.

It’s the second shooting reported along Walker Street since March 2, when a window was struck but no injuries were reported.

According to police, emergency crews were called at 11:40 p.m. to reports of a possible shooting on Walker Street, a small street off of Rectory Street and north of Trafalgar Street.

On scene, a 17-year-old boy was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to hospital with a serious but not life-threatening injury.

Police also say that “further evidence indicating that a firearm had been discharged was located at the scene.”

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is in its early stages and police have not released any information about a suspect or suspects, but police say they believe the incident is related to two other shooting incidents on March 2.

One of those incidents was the aforementioned shooting on Walker Street, while the other took place further east on Marconi Boulevard near Trafalgar Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2:19 Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence – Feb 20, 2021