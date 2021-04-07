Menu

Crime

3 teens charged after shooting in east end: London police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 4:01 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

Three teenagers are facing several firearm-related charges after a teen ended up in hospital with a gunshot wound in London’s east end.

London police are investigating after a gun was fired in an apartment building in the 1500 block of Allen Place at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they received a 911 call about a possible shooting and that they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

A firearm was seized, and two girls, 17 and 16 years old, were arrested, police say.

A 17-year-old boy is also facing charges.

The three, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are jointly charged with possession of a restricted firearm without a licence and registration and use of a firearm in a careless manner, among other related charges.

The 17-year-old boy is also charged with possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, police say.

Police say the victim remains in hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

