Police investigating gunshots fired in two parts of east London, Ont.

Police have launched a weapons investigation after officers found evidence of gunshots being fired throughout different parts of east London, Ont.
The first piece of evidence was found at around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a citizen who reported hearing gunshots on Marconi Boulevard near Trafalgar Street, according to police.
Police say evidence found in the area indicated a gun was fired nearby.
Later, at around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a similar report of shots heard near Rectory and Walker streets.
Officers then determined that a gun was fired and that the window of a home was struck, according to police.
No injuries have been reported and no weapons have been recovered as of Tuesday morning.
An investigation is ongoing and officers are asking anyone with relevant information to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
