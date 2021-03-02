Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating gunshots fired in two parts of east London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 2, 2021 11:44 am
No injuries have been reported and no weapons have been recovered as of Tuesday morning, but investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.
No injuries have been reported and no weapons have been recovered as of Tuesday morning, but investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police have launched a weapons investigation after officers found evidence of gunshots being fired throughout different parts of east London, Ont.

The first piece of evidence was found at around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a citizen who reported hearing gunshots on Marconi Boulevard near Trafalgar Street, according to police.

Police say evidence found in the area indicated a gun was fired nearby.

Read more: Police search for alleged police impersonator in Middlesex

Later, at around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a similar report of shots heard near Rectory and Walker streets.

Trending Stories

Officers then determined that a gun was fired and that the window of a home was struck, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries have been reported and no weapons have been recovered as of Tuesday morning.

An investigation is ongoing and officers are asking anyone with relevant information to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence' Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence
Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence – Feb 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceWeapons InvestigationTrafalgar Streetmarconi boulevardRectory StreetGun firedGunshots heard in east LondonPolice seeking informationWalker Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers