Second-degree murder charges laid after death in Delhi, Ont.

A 27-year-old has been arrested in relation to a homicide investigation in Delhi.

On March 30, Norfolk OPP and paramedic services responded to a reported death at an address on King Street West in Delhi.

Police had ruled the death a homicide. The deceased was identified as Michael Shawn Murray, of Norfolk County.

On Wednesday, officers arrested and charged 27-year-old Robert Lee Ballard, also from Norfolk County, with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

