Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Second-degree murder charges laid after death in Delhi, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 15, 2021 9:53 am
_.
_. OPP

A 27-year-old has been arrested in relation to a homicide investigation in Delhi.

On March 30, Norfolk OPP and paramedic services responded to a reported death at an address on King Street West in Delhi.

Police had ruled the death a homicide. The deceased was identified as Michael Shawn Murray, of Norfolk County.

Trending Stories

Read more: Teen injured in second Walker Street shooting since March: London police

On Wednesday, officers arrested and charged 27-year-old Robert Lee Ballard, also from Norfolk County, with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceOPPHomicideDeathChargesNorfolk CountyDelhidelhi ontario murder

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers