Norfolk OPP investigating alleged homicide in Delhi, Ont.

Norfolk County OPP are investigating an alleged homicide in Delhi, Ont.

Police said shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a report of a death at a King Street West address in Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Michael Shawn Murray of Norfolk County.

Police say a post-mortem exam has determined the cause of death to be homicide.

Investigators are asking homeowners in the Delhi area to check their properties for any items of clothing or carrying packs, such as a backpack.

Police are also asking homeowners to check outdoor home surveillance cameras for video footage that may assist with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

UPDATE- Suspicious death now a #homicide investigation, deceased identified. #OPP continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance of the Delhi community. Anyone with info, call police at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/SWvFFpivRF — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 3, 2021