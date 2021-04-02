OPP looking for 3 suspects following reported Norfolk County home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk County OPP are on the lookout for three suspects after a reported home invasion.

Police say officers responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday to a home on Church Street West in Waterford.

Police learned that around 12:50 a.m. on April 1, three people forced their way into the home. Once inside, police say the trio allegedly confronted the homeowner and took out an “edged weapon.”

The #OPP need your #help as Detectives with the #NorfolkOPP Crime Unit continue to investigate a home invasion at a Waterford address @NorfolkCountyCA. Anyone with information, please call police at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers ar 1-800-222-8477. ^es pic.twitter.com/qFzWD4l6Iy — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 2, 2021

The home was then reportedly ransacked and some money was taken, police say.

OPP say the three suspects fled and no injuries were reported.

Police describe the first suspect as a Black man, around five-foot-ten, wearing a dark mask, a black baseball cap, black pants and a dark shirt.

The second suspect is described as a white man with long, dirty-blond hair in a ponytail. He reportedly had a nasally voice and pock-marked skin. He was wearing a red Detroit Red Wings baseball cap and mask and a plaid coat.

The third suspect is described as a white man, around five-foot-eight, with a stocky build, pock-marked skin and a deep voice. He was wearing a green coat, a baseball cap and mechanic-style gloves.

OPP is asking anyone with security surveillance footage that may have captured the suspects in the area to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477).

