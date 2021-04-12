Lumsden, Sask., falls short in Kraft Hockeyville contest, accepting donations

The town of Lumsden fell just short of the grand prize of $250,000 granted to the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2021.

Lumsden was runner up to Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., which was announced the winner on Saturday.

The community made it to the top four and received $35,000 for its efforts, which will be used to upgrade its hockey rink, enhance programming for women and girl players and purchase equipment.

“I know Lumsden Sports Centre was not awarded the grand prize of $250 000, but I also do not believe we were ‘losers,’” Jamie Lees, Lumsden’s campaign volunteer co-ordinator, said in a press release Monday.

“Together with the help of you, we were able to unite people from all across Saskatchewan and beyond. We gave them something positive to focus on and a goal to try to attain.

“A deserving community won, but the province of Saskatchewan should be proud of the effort, passion and heart that went into Kraft Hockeyville 2021.”

The Lumsden Sports Centre is considered an integral part of the community and the efforts made by Saskatchewan residents throughout the campaign process aren’t going unnoticed.

“As a feeder arena for residents from all over the immediate and surrounding communities, the parking lot was often packed full of cars prior to the pandemic,” Lynn Scherloski, proof account co-ordinator, said in a press release Monday.

“And while that parking lot might be empty for the time being, the community’s Kraft Hockeyville 2021 journey was filled with passion and a collective effort to rally together to claim this year’s title.”

Lees and other community members are still hoping to raise $250,000 for the arena and have already raised $42,000.

“We are hoping the corporate donations continue and we can get started with the construction on the much-needed addition,” Lees said. “We are resilient and one way or another we are going to get this done.”

For more information on where to donate visit the Lumsden 4 Kraft Hockeyville Facebook page.