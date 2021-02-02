Lumsden, Sask., vying to become province’s first Kraft Hockeyville winner

Send this page to someone via email

Lumsden, Sask. is hoping to become the province’s first Kraft Hockeyville winner.

Community members, led by Jamie Lees, are putting together a bid they hope is enough to grab people’s attention.

Winning the competition would mean a grand prize of $250,000 for arena upgrades and a chance to host an NHL pre-season game.

Lees said the money would go a long way in not only upgrading the rink inside the Lumsden Sports Centre, but to help launch a female hockey program.

“We have a good start to it, but we need more change rooms and we need to update the ones that we already have right now. That’s kind of our big push to get that going,” Lees said.

The facility is also dealing with deteriorating infrastructure that Lees said needs to be addressed.

“Our ice plant is literally on its last leg right now. The concrete base is crumbling,” Lees said.

“We need to get that repaired and the actual plant itself needs to be replaced. The roof is also having a few issues.”

Every Labour Day Week for the past 30-plus years, the community hosts its Lumsden Duck Derby fundraiser in which 25,000 rubber ducks race down the Qu’Appelle River.

It helps raise money for the Lumsden Sports Association which includes the community rink. This year, the event was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“All funds go towards the rink, so that’s a big hit to not have that this year,” Lees said.

“So, we’re trying to find different ways, creative ways to raise some funds.”

To find out how to help Lumsden or see the other Saskatchewan communities vying for a chance to win visit the Kraft Hockeyville website. Nominations close on Feb. 14.

