Canada

Pense, Sask. becomes runner-up in Kraft Hockeyville, donor pledges $25K

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Pense, Sask. was one of for finalists competing in the Kraft Hockeyville contest.
Pense, Sask. was one of for finalists competing in the Kraft Hockeyville contest. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Although Pense, Sask., lost the chance to host an NHL game, the town is still walking away with some prize money to upgrade its Pense Memorial Rink.

Pense was one of four finalists vying to become the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2020.

Pense, Sask., a finalist for Kraft Hockeyville 2020

Following two days of voting, Twillingate, N.L., took the top prize of $250,000 to upgrade its arena and the chance to host a pre-season NHL game in its community.

As runners-up, Pense, Tyne Valley, P.E.I., and Saint-Felicien, Que., will all receive $25,000 in arena upgrades.

On Sunday, Dragon’s Den celebrity, W. Brett Wilson announced on Twitter, he will match the $25,000 Pense received from Kraft. The Canadian investment banker, originally from Saskatchewan, encouraged others to donate.

According to Graeme Crosbie, Pense Memorial Rink board member, the town’s arena needs around $300,000 in upgrades.

“We learned three years ago that we would need $300,000 to upgrade our piping system and to re-level the ground underneath our ice,” Crosbie said.

The community has been able to raise about $106,000 over past the 18 months, but are still coming up short.

Asked why it was important to win Kraft Hockeyville 2020, Crosbie said it would mean not risking losing a season.

Pense vies for Kraft Hockeyville title with arena on the brink of shutting down
Further upgrades would allow Pense’s minor hockey teams to be able to play more games in their own community rather than travelling to Regina or Moose Jaw.

In addition to the $50,000 Pense will get in upgrades, the community’s minor hockey program will also receive $10,000 from the NHLPA’s Goals and Dreams fund.

A Saskatchewan community has yet to win the Kraft Hockeyville contest which started in 2006.

With files from Jonathan Guignard. 

