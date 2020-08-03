Pense, Sask., a finalist for Kraft Hockeyville 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A small Saskatchewan is town is one of four finalists for Kraft Hockeyville 2020.

Pense could be chosen to host an NHL preseason game and $250,000 to upgrade Pense Memorial Rink. The finalists were announced on Sunday.

“This year we received some of the most memorable and passionate stories on record,” said Matt Bruce, Kraft Heinz Canada’s senior brand manager.

“After a very difficult deliberation and an unexpected delay brought on by COVID-19, we are pleased to announce the Top 4 finalists and look forward to once again seeing the incredible support of Canadians as they rally behind the remaining communities.”

Usually communities would come together in large groups to rally, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, finalists are encouraged to rally virtually.

That includes decorating windows and front lawns with Kraft Hockeyville decorations and share pictures on social media using #KraftHockeyville along with organizing a virtual-vote-a-thon in partnership with local media personalities, coaches or community leaders.

Saint-Félicien, Qué., Tyne Valley, P.E.I., and Twillingate, N.L., are the three other finalists.

The finalists, not chosen to host Kraft Hockeyville 2020, will receive $25,000 each for arena upgrades.

All four finalists will also receive $10,000 to purchase new hockey equipment for their minor hockey programs, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

Voting opens at 9 a.m. ET on Aug. 14 and closes at 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 15. Votes are unlimited and can be made on the Kraft Hockeyville website.

Kraft Hockeyville is done in partnership with the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

Global News has reached out to the Town of Pense and will update the article when we hear back.

