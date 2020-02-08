Menu

Canada

Falkland, Oliver, Revelstoke among communities hoping to be next Hockeyville winner

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 7:42 pm
In 2016, Lumby, B.C., seen here, won Kraft’s annual Hockeyville contest. For 2020, a half dozen communities in B.C.’s Interior are hoping to win the annual event.
In 2016, Lumby, B.C., seen here, won Kraft’s annual Hockeyville contest. For 2020, a half dozen communities in B.C.’s Interior are hoping to win the annual event. Global News

The small community of Falkland is reaching out in hopes of gathering large support for its Kraft Hockeyville bid.

The annual competition features a grand prize of $250,000, with the winning community also hosting an NHL game.

The winner will be announced on March 28, but to proceed, a community first has to be nominated. The last day for nominations is Sunday, Feb. 9, with judging to take place Feb. 10 to March 13.

On social media, Falkland residents are spreading the word about their community’s bid, and are hoping to gather support.

Falkland, however, wasn’t the only community in B.C.’s interior that had thrown its hat in the nation-wide ring. Also competing were Oliver, Kaslo, Revelstoke, Golden and Clearwater.

Story continues below advertisement

The top four communities will be announced March 14, with voting to take place March 27-28.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 12,356 entries.

Lumby arena expansion scheduled for spring 2020
Lumby arena expansion scheduled for spring 2020

Outside of B.C., other communities had drawn large support, including:

  • Tyne Valley, P.E.I. (2,853 entries)
  • Twillingate, N.L. (2,213 entries)
  • Saint-Felicien, Que. (1,669 entries)
  • Moose Jaw, Sask. (1,168 entries)
  • Pense, Sask. (1,064 entries)
  • Mooretown, Ont. (948 entries)
  • Dinsmore, Sask. (730 entries)
  • Chestermere, Alta. (550 entries)

Previous Kraft Hockeyville winners:

  • 2019: Renous, N.B.
  • 2018: Lucan, Ont.
  • 2017: O’Leary, P.E.I.
  • 2016: Lumby, B.C.
  • 2015: North Saanich, B.C.
  • 2014: Sylvan Lake, Alta.
  • 2013: No contest due to NHL lockout.
  • 2012: Stirling-Rawdon, Ont.
  • 2011: Conception Bay South, N.L.
  • 2010: Dundas, Ont.
  • 2009: Terrace, B.C.
  • 2008: Roberval, Que.
  • 2007: North Bay, Ont.
  • 2006: Salmon River, N.S.

 

HockeySportsoliverRevelstokeGoldenClearwaterFalklandKraft HockeyvilleHockeyvilleKraftKaslo
