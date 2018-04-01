Lucan wins Kraft Hockeyville Competition

After a weekend of rallying for votes, Lucan came out on top to be named Kraft Hockeyville for 2018.

The announcement came during Saturday’s broadcast of Hockey Night in Canada. The competition saw Lucan beat three other Canadian communities vying for the grand prize.

As a result, the town, a 30-minute drive north of London, will receive $250,000 in arena upgrades and play host to an NHL pre-season game.

During a Saturday rally for votes, mayor of Lucan-Biddulph, Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, said she was grateful the overwhelming support.

“You say, ‘please support us, this could be your community next year.’ And then to see it play out on social media and see rallying calls … it’s just been so gratifying,” said Burghardt-Jesson.

Saturday’s rally also saw a parade down Lucan’s main street. 980 CFPL’s Jake Jeffrey was on scene to capture footage.

So main Street Lucan is the place to be right now #Krafthockeyville2018 🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/hEN7Q8FHLe — Jake Jeffrey (@AOHLjake) March 31, 2018

High River, Alberta; Huntingdon, Quebec and Lafleche, Saskatchewan were all shortlisted for the prize.

For making it to the final four, each of those towns will receive $25,000 in arena upgrades.

– With files from Jake Jeffrey