Donations pour in after Pense, Sask., falls short in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Pense, Sask., may not have won Kraft Hockeyville’s grand prize of $250, 000 for arena upgrades, but money is still coming for rink renovations.

Since the small Saskatchewan town was named runner-up on Aug. 16, the community has received $75,000 in donations for repairs at Pense Memorial Rink.

Saskatchewan-born businessperson Brett Wilson donated $25,000 to the community early in the week, which started a chain reaction.

Regina Motor Products and Martensville’s Shercom Industries both matched his donation of $25,000 each.

“I don’t think there are words in the English language to express how we feel for these companies reaching out to us and offering their support,” said Graeme Crosbie, Pense Memorial Rink board member.

Crosbie said missing out on Kraft Hockeyville was a tough pill to swallow after the community worked so hard to get votes.

“It took a lot out of us. I don’t think I talked to anybody for about 10 minutes until my five-year-old son came up and gave me a great big hug and said, ‘good job dad’,” Crosbie said.

For Regina Motor Products, giving back to the community was a no-brainer.

“We’re trying to help out in a time of need. This year has been a very interesting, difficult one for everyone and we like to do what we can,” said Stacy Haw, Regina Motor Products’ general manager.

The community learned the rink would need about $300,000 to upgrade its piping system and to re-level the ground underneath the ice about three years ago.

Over the past 18 months, the community has been able to fund raise about $106,000.

“Time takes its toll; the pipes are 30 years old. We’ve had to make patch work repairs, but they need to be replaced,” Crosbie said.

“We are well on our way.”

As runner-up, Pense received $25,000 from Kraft for arena upgrades and $10,000 for its minor hockey program..

