Voting opens for Kraft Hockeyville with Lumsden, Sask. in running

Voting opened for Kraft Hockeyville 2021 Friday morning and Lumsden, Sask. is in the running for the top prize.

Voting is online and unlimited, ending on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET or 3 p.m. CST.

There are three other communities in the competition, Bobcaygeon, Ont., Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B. and Saint Aldophe, Man.

The grand prize winner will take home $250,000 to utilize for arena upgrades. They will also have the opportunity to host an NHL Pre-Season hockey game. Three second-place communities will each win $25,000 in arena upgrades.

Jamie Lees, volunteer coordinator for Lumsden’s campaign said that the community’s rink is the hub of action. She said prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rink is where people would go to not just play hockey, but also hang out.

“It was where all the kids met, it’s their safe place. It’s where you get to know people, that’s the first place to go when you come to a small town community because you get to meet so many friends.”

Lees added the community’s big focus right now is building the female hockey program.

“We’re actually looking at expansion to add some more change rooms, to give those girls some space and empower them and make them feel like their program is worthy as well,” Lees said.

Lees added that the winner will be announced on Sportsnet’s Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

To find out more about the competition and to enter a vote, visit Kraft Hockeyville’s website.