Determining cause of death in Hawkesbury hospital murder case could take months: OPP

It could be months before investigators can establish a cause of death for an 89-year-old Hawkesbury, Ont., hospital patient as part of a case that sees a doctor at the facility standing trial for murder, according to OPP.

Provincial police said Thursday that the post-mortem examination into Pointe-Claire, Que., resident Albert Poidinger’s death has been completed, but “analysis and toxicology reports” from the chief coroner’s office and the forensic pathology service “could take several months.”

OPP charged 35-year-old Brian Nadler with one count of first-degree murder in the case on March 26.

Nadler was briefly in court via teleconference for the charge on Tuesday, but the hearing was delayed two weeks after his lawyer asked for more time. He remains in custody at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

His lawyer has said his client maintains his innocence.

OPP said Thursday that Nadler, a resident of Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Que., had also been living part-time in L’Orignal, Ont.

OPP said they are continuing to investigate “several suspicious deaths” at the hospital but have not laid any additional charges.

Nadler, whose medical licence has been suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, will next appear in court on April 20.