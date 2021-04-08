Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Determining cause of death in Hawkesbury hospital murder case could take months: OPP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths' Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
Dr. Brian Nadler, a specialist in internal medicine, has been charged with first-degree murder after being arrested at Hawkesbury District Hospital on Thursday. – Mar 27, 2021

It could be months before investigators can establish a cause of death for an 89-year-old Hawkesbury, Ont., hospital patient as part of a case that sees a doctor at the facility standing trial for murder, according to OPP.

Provincial police said Thursday that the post-mortem examination into Pointe-Claire, Que., resident Albert Poidinger’s death has been completed, but “analysis and toxicology reports” from the chief coroner’s office and the forensic pathology service “could take several months.”

OPP charged 35-year-old Brian Nadler with one count of first-degree murder in the case on March 26.

Read more: Ex-colleague of Ontario doctor Brian Nadler ‘shocked’ to learn of murder charge

Nadler was briefly in court via teleconference for the charge on Tuesday, but the hearing was delayed two weeks after his lawyer asked for more time. He remains in custody at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

His lawyer has said his client maintains his innocence.

OPP said Thursday that Nadler, a resident of Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Que., had also been living part-time in L’Orignal, Ont.

OPP said they are continuing to investigate “several suspicious deaths” at the hospital but have not laid any additional charges.

Nadler, whose medical licence has been suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, will next appear in court on April 20.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
brian nadlerAlbert PoidingerEastern Ontario CrimeHawkesbury OPPDr. Brian NadlerHawkesbury HospitalHawkesbury and District General Hospital.Hawkesbury murderNadler murder trial

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers