Doctor accused of murdering 89-year-old man at eastern Ontario hospital has court date pushed back

The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder in the death of a man at the hospital where he worked will return to court at the end of April.

The case was set to return to court on Tuesday afternoon but after the defence seeked disclosure, the judge granted the motion and pushed off the hearing until April 20.

Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Nadler briefly appeared by teleconference in the courthouse in L’Orignal, Ont., from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre. He was on the call with his lawyer, which lasted under five minutes.

Police have accused Nadler in the March 25 death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, who lived in Point-Claire, Que.

Nadler’s lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.

Nadler was arrested at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital the same day Poidinger died.

Provincial police are also investigating the doctor in connection with several other suspicious deaths at the hospital, though they have not revealed how many.

Crown attorney Robin Flumerfelt said Tuesday the investigation remains ongoing.

Nadler is next set to appear in court on April 20.

