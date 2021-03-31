Menu

Crime

Ontario doctor accused of murdering 89-year-old man in hospital has medical licence suspended

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2021 7:28 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths' Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
WATCH ABOVE: Dr. Brian Nadler, a specialist in internal medicine, has been charged with first degree murder after being arrested at Hawkesbury District Hospital on Thursday. As Travis Dhanraj reports, police are investigating multiple suspicious deaths at the hospital where he worked.

An eastern Ontario doctor accused of murdering an 89-year-old man in hospital last week has had his medical licence suspended.

Dr. Brian Nadler was charged with first-degree murder by Ontario Provincial Police on Friday.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario say Nadler has now been suspended.

Read more: Hawkesbury OPP confirm identity of 89-year-old victim in hospital murder investigation

It says it took immediate action to suspend Nadler’s licence after being notified of the allegations against him.

The college says it’s working with police and that it will take whatever steps are necessary to protect the public.

Police identified Nadler’s alleged victim as Albert Poidinger of Point-Claire, Que., on Monday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceEastern OntarioCollege of Physicians and Surgeons of OntarioHawkesburybrian nadlerOntario DoctorPoint-ClaireAlbert PoidingerDr. Brian NadlerHawkesbury hospital deathMedical LicenceBrian Nadler licence suspended

