Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ex-colleague of Ontario doctor Brian Nadler ‘shocked’ to learn of murder charge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2021 4:45 pm
A Hawkesbury doctor is facing a first-degree murder charge. OPP say they are investigating multiple suspicious deaths at the local hospital. View image in full screen
A Hawkesbury doctor is facing a first-degree murder charge. OPP say they are investigating multiple suspicious deaths at the local hospital. Hawkesbury and District General Hospital/Facebook

HAWKESBURY, Ont. — A former colleague of Brian Nadler, the Ontario doctor arrested this week in connection with suspicious deaths at a hospital, described him as compassionate with patients.

Dr. Ahmed Hanfy trained with Nadler for about nine months at the University of Nevada, Reno, and says he can’t recall any red flags related to Nadler’s behaviour.

Hanfy said in an interview Saturday Nadler had a tendency to argue with other physicians but said the disagreements were confined to medical matters, such as the best course of treatment for a patient.

Read more: Doctor faces murder charge as OPP investigate suspicious deaths at Hawkesbury, Ont. hospital

Nadler, 35, a specialist in internal medicine who worked at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital in eastern Ontario, remains in custody after he was charged with one count of first-degree murder Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the arrest was made in connection with multiple suspicious deaths at the hospital, but have not specified the number of deaths under scrutiny or offered any details about Nadler’s alleged victim.

Nadler previously practiced in Saskatchewan, where the province’s College of Physicians and Surgeons said he was charged with unprofessional conduct for allegedly using a profane term when referring to a female colleague following an argument in 2014.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeOntarioOPPOntario Provincial Policebrian nadlerOntario Doctor Arrested

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers