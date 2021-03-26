Menu

Canada

OPP investigating a number of suspicious deaths linked to Hawkesbury hospital

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 1:00 pm
OPP are investigating a number of deaths relating to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a number of deaths relating to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital. Hawkesbury and District General Hospital/Facebook

OPP say they are investigating a number of suspicious deaths in Hawkesbury linked to a local hospital.

Police say Thursday night, they were called to Hawkesbury and District General Hospital as part of the investigation. One person is now in custody.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and OPP could not provide the number of the deaths they were investigating.

Nevertheless, OPP say there is no risk to public or patient safety and routine activity at the hospital will not be affected by the investigation.

OPP say more information will be released when it becomes available.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
