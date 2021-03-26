OPP investigating a number of suspicious deaths linked to Hawkesbury hospital

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they are investigating a number of suspicious deaths in Hawkesbury linked to a local hospital.

Police say Thursday night, they were called to Hawkesbury and District General Hospital as part of the investigation. One person is now in custody.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and OPP could not provide the number of the deaths they were investigating.

Nevertheless, OPP say there is no risk to public or patient safety and routine activity at the hospital will not be affected by the investigation.

OPP say more information will be released when it becomes available.

