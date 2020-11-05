OPP investigate 2 suspicious deaths following Amherstview fire

OPP are treating two deaths in Amherst view as suspicious, after bodies were found in an apartment that caught fire.
Several emergency crews rushed to Manitou Crescent Wednesday evening to respond to the blaze. The road was closed in both directions, and police tape surrounded the building.
OPP confirmed Thursday that a 37-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man died during Wednesday night’s incident, but police wouldn’t specify if they died as a direct result of the fire or not.
Lennox and Addington OPP, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal, are investigating Wednesday night’s events.
More info to come…
