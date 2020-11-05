OPP investigate 2 suspicious deaths following Amherstview fire

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are treating two deaths in Amherst view as suspicious, after bodies were found in an apartment that caught fire.

Several emergency crews rushed to Manitou Crescent Wednesday evening to respond to the blaze. The road was closed in both directions, and police tape surrounded the building.

OPP confirmed Thursday that a 37-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man died during Wednesday night’s incident, but police wouldn’t specify if they died as a direct result of the fire or not.

BREAKING: OPP confirm a 37 year old woman and a 52 year old male were found dead inside an Amherstview apartment building Wednesday night. OPP wouldn’t specify if they died due to the fire or not. @CKWS_TV pic.twitter.com/qfUP6fQVrf — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) November 5, 2020

Lennox and Addington OPP, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal, are investigating Wednesday night’s events.

