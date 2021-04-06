Woman on bike killed in collision with truck near Leduc

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Leduc RCMP say a woman riding a bicycle died after being hit by a truck on the evening of March 31.

It happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 623 east of Range Road 245.

Read more: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Leduc County crash

RCMP said the truck was travelling west when it collided with a bicycle that was also travelling west.

A 56-year-old woman from Leduc was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver did not sustain any injuries, RCMP said.

Read more: RCMP investigate fatal dirt bike collision southwest of Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.