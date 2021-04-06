Woman on bike killed in collision with truck near Leduc

Leduc RCMP say a woman riding a bicycle died after being hit by a truck on the evening of March 31.
It happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 623 east of Range Road 245.
RCMP said the truck was travelling west when it collided with a bicycle that was also travelling west.
A 56-year-old woman from Leduc was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver did not sustain any injuries, RCMP said.
RCMP continue to investigate the crash.
