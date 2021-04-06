Menu

Traffic

Woman on bike killed in collision with truck near Leduc

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 12:35 pm
A woman riding a bike was struck and killed on March 31, 2021. View image in full screen
A woman riding a bike was struck and killed on March 31, 2021. Global News

Leduc RCMP say a woman riding a bicycle died after being hit by a truck on the evening of March 31.

It happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 623 east of Range Road 245.

Read more: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Leduc County crash

RCMP said the truck was travelling west when it collided with a bicycle that was also travelling west.

Trending Stories

A 56-year-old woman from Leduc was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver did not sustain any injuries, RCMP said.

Read more: RCMP investigate fatal dirt bike collision southwest of Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.

