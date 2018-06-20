Traffic
June 20, 2018 12:38 pm

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Leduc County crash

By Web Producer  Global News

FILE: STARS air ambulance

File / Global News
A A

A man suffered serious injuries after a collision in Leduc County Wednesday morning.

RCMP said they received a report of a collision involving a truck and motorcycle on Glen Park Road near Range Road 244, at around 6:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies after being pinned under vehicle south of Edmonton

The 45-year-old driver of the motorcycle was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver was released at the scene.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash south of Edmonton

Traffic was diverted as an RCMP collision analyst investigated the crash. As 10 a.m., the section of road was still closed.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta roads
Alberta traffic
Glen Park Road
Leduc collision
Leduc County
Leduc RCMP
Motorcycle Collision
Serious collision
STARS Air Ambulance

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News