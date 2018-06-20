Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Leduc County crash
A man suffered serious injuries after a collision in Leduc County Wednesday morning.
RCMP said they received a report of a collision involving a truck and motorcycle on Glen Park Road near Range Road 244, at around 6:30 a.m.
The 45-year-old driver of the motorcycle was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.
The truck driver was released at the scene.
Traffic was diverted as an RCMP collision analyst investigated the crash. As 10 a.m., the section of road was still closed.
